Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 110 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,152. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

