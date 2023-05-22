Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Price Performance

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.33. 1,383,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.