Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 36,022 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ META traded up $4.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,108,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,909,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $640.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $253.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

