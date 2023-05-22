Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,246,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,293,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

