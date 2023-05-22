ASD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.07 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, ASD has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $46.21 million and $4.07 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,687.28 or 0.99951397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06818998 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,901,146.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

