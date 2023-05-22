Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Heather L. Mason Sells 89,286 Shares

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $651,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,882. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 52.50% and a net margin of 59.86%. The firm had revenue of $50.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Assertio by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assertio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

ASRT has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assertio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

