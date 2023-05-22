Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Plans Dividend of $0.42

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4233 per share on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of ARZGY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 25,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

