Associated Banc Corp Buys 4,079 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,528,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,996,000 after buying an additional 338,633 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,831,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104,205. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

