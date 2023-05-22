Associated Banc Corp Has $12.53 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.92. 449,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

