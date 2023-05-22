Associated Banc Corp Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,949,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

