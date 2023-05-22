Associated Banc Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,094,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,318,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,465. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.42. The company has a market capitalization of $292.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

