Associated Banc Corp Invests $8.23 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,885 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.50. 18,130,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,886,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average is $166.59. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $253.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

