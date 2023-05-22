Associated Banc Corp Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,278,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.58. 508,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,337. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.31.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

