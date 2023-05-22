Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,871 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $76.14 during midday trading on Monday. 5,624,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.