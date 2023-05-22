ATI (NYSE:ATI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.19. ATI has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ATI by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ATI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,996,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 101,022 shares during the period. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ATI by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 110,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

