AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.68.

NYSE:AVB opened at $176.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

