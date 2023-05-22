Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avnet Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AVT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 40,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,962. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Avnet alerts:

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

See Also

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.