AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 571.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 62,018 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 20.7% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,755,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

