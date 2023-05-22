AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Down 1.5 %

AZZ stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -33.66%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

About AZZ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AZZ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

