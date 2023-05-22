AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
AZZ stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -33.66%.
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.
