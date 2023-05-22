Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after buying an additional 3,627,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.68. 2,910,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.