Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE LOW traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.55. 1,323,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,305. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

