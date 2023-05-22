Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $318,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 872.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,717,000 after buying an additional 896,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Accenture by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,399,000 after acquiring an additional 722,252 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $289.31. 667,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.53. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

