Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.09. 2,033,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

