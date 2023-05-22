Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCH opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 5%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

