Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $28.18. 13,858,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,978,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.