Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.70.
Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.0 %
BMO stock opened at $87.36 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,450,000 after acquiring an additional 158,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
