Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$129.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$146.09.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE BMO opened at C$117.98 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$113.47 and a twelve month high of C$138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$119.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$126.09.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

