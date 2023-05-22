Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Shares of BKQNY opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2369 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.