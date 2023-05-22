BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.11.

BKU stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 16.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

