Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,115,000 after buying an additional 1,897,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,598. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
