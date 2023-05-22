Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $113.94 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509,416 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for 6.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.18% of UBS Group worth $113,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $187,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in UBS Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UBS Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. 1,278,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,340. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBS Group (UBS)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.