Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $113.94 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509,416 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for 6.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.18% of UBS Group worth $113,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $187,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in UBS Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. 1,278,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,340. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

