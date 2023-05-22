Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.35.

Intuit stock traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.22. 1,099,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,207. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

