Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.22. The stock had a trading volume of 97,357,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,211,797. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $593.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

