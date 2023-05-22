Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 25,085 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $480.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.63 and its 200 day moving average is $500.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.