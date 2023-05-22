Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,188,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $624,537,000 after purchasing an additional 291,108 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,137,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,179. The company has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

