Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 174 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Broadcom stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $678.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,530. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $684.95. The company has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $631.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

