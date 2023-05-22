Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 744 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.11. 1,923,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

