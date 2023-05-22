Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance
BHB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $23.91. 4,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $362.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.80.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.