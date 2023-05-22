Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BHB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $23.91. 4,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $362.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

