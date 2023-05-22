Bard Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.36. 98,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -1,090.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.