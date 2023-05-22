Bard Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.13. 590,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,923. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $802.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

About Oxford Lane Capital

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter acquired 6,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $31,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

