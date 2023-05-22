Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises 1.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 385,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

OR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 155,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,885. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

