Bard Associates Inc. Has $963,000 Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Clearfield worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $37.46. 192,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.30.

CLFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

