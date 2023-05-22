Bard Associates Inc. Increases Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Joint were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Joint by 455.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Joint by 18.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 105.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Joint Trading Down 1.5 %

JYNT traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.43. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Joint Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

