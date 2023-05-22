Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 177,465 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,465 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of SilverSun Technologies worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

