Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 814,140 Shares of Netcapital Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCPL)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Netcapital Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) by 185.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,140 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.36% of Netcapital worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netcapital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCPL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. 355,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Netcapital Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Netcapital ( OTCMKTS:NCPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Netcapital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 33.83%.

Netcapital, Inc is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

