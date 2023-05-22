Bard Associates Inc. Raises Position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,670 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter worth $599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.05. 40,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

