Bard Associates Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners makes up 2.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of USA Compression Partners worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.85. 68,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,205. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,909.09%.

USAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

