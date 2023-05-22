Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BAX opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Baxter International by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Baxter International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,342,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,201,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.