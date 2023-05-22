Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.41

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 1426565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

