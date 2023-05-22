Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,209 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

INTC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.28. 14,490,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,287,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

